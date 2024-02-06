Sensex (    %)
                        
Nouveau Global Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net loss of Nouveau Global Ventures reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales00.54 -100 OPM %01.85 -PBDT-0.010.09 PL PBT-0.020.08 PL NP-0.020.08 PL
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

