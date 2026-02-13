IndiaNivesh consolidated net profit rises 156.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 262.75% to Rs 1.85 crore

Net profit of IndiaNivesh rose 156.34% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 262.75% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.850.5169.1917.651.910.701.810.561.820.71

