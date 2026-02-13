IndiaNivesh consolidated net profit rises 156.34% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 262.75% to Rs 1.85 croreNet profit of IndiaNivesh rose 156.34% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 262.75% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.850.51 263 OPM %69.1917.65 -PBDT1.910.70 173 PBT1.810.56 223 NP1.820.71 156
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:30 AM IST