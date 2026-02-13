Anik Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.28% to Rs 16.58 crore

Net profit of Anik Industries rose 21.31% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 43.28% to Rs 16.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.5829.233.081.781.121.071.010.940.740.61

