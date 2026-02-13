Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

Sales rise 15.29% to Rs 5.43 crore

Net Loss of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.29% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.434.71 15 OPM %-46.22-61.36 -PBDT-3.15-3.36 6 PBT-3.62-4.00 10 NP-2.48-1.93 -28

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

