Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices edge higher; breadth strong

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with minor gains in early trade. Investors will monitor quarterly business updates, IPO activity and upcoming quarterly earnings season. Market volatility may remain elevated as the NSE F&O weekly expiry. Nifty traded above 25,050 mark.

Further, market participants will also keep an eye on three-day Global Fintech Fest 2025 program for key industry insights and developments.

Oil & gas, metal and media shares advanced while IT, PSU Bank and pharma shares declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 88.12 points or 0.09% to 81,862.45. The Nifty 50 index added 18.80 points or 0.07% to 25,097.45.

 

The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.20% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.14%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,777 shares rose and 1,184 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

Also Read

LTIMindtree shares in focus

LTIMindtree shares rise 4% on multi-year deal with global media firm

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 7, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: ICICI, HDFC Bank, RIL lift Sensex 350 pts, Nifty atop 25,150; Trent down 2%

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Govt likely to extend PM-KUSUM deadline again as targets lag behind

Glottis IPO listing

Glottis makes weak debut; shares list at 32% discount on BSE, 35% on NSE

FC Barcelona

UEFA approves Barca, Milan's overseas games but says it's regrettable move

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 313.77 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,036.39 crore in the Indian equity market on 06 October 2025, provisional data showed.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.09% to 6.520 from the previous close of 6.514.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7500 compared with its close of 88.7400 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.42% to Rs 120,765.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.03% to 98.15.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.12% to 4.161.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement advanced 19 cents or 0.29% to $65.66 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Zydus Lifesciences rose 0.20%. The company announced that it has received approval from Health Canada to market Liothyronine tablets, a therapeutic used in the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Brigade Enterprises advanced 0.81%. The company has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for the development of premium residential projects in Chennai, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,000 crore.

Medico Remedies jumped 2.50% after the company has secured an export order worth $1,781,000 (approximately Rs 14.8 crore) from the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan for the supply of tablets and dry syrups.

Global Markets:

In Asia, Japans Nikkei 225 hit a record high Tuesday for the second straight session, lifted by a tech rally on Wall Street after a massive deal between OpenAI and AMD.

Chinese, Hong Kong and South Korean markets are closed for the holidays.

The Nikkei 225 hit a fresh high Monday after Japans ruling Liberal Democratic Party elected staunch conservative Sanae Takaichi as its new leader Saturday, positioning her to become the countrys first female prime minister.

Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 0.36% to end the day at a fresh record for the 32nd time this year. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.71% to finish at 22,941.67, after notching its 31st all-time high of 2025.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, fell 63.31 points, or 0.14%, to close at 46,694.97.

Shares of AMD skyrocketed almost 24% to boost both indexes after the company announced a deal with OpenAI, which could see the latter take a 10% stake in the chipmaker.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Proximus Global unveils its global network API aggregation platform - Konera

Proximus Global unveils its global network API aggregation platform - Konera

Satin Finserv raises Rs 60 cr via NCD issuance

Satin Finserv raises Rs 60 cr via NCD issuance

INR stays sluggish amid firm dollar

INR stays sluggish amid firm dollar

Brigade Enterprises gains after signing JDA for Rs 1,000-cr project in Chennai

Brigade Enterprises gains after signing JDA for Rs 1,000-cr project in Chennai

Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 1.75%

Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 1.75%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon