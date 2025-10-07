Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 1.75%

Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 1.75%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 16% over last one month compared to 4.46% gain in BSE Power index and 1.43% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 1.75% today to trade at Rs 1077.85. The BSE Power index is up 0.51% to quote at 6833.71. The index is up 4.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ABB India Ltd increased 1.6% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd added 1.27% on the day. The BSE Power index went down 15.56 % over last one year compared to the 1.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 16% over last one month compared to 4.46% gain in BSE Power index and 1.43% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11805 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.13 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1849.75 on 09 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 758 on 03 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus Life gets Health Canada nod for Liothyronine tablets

Zydus Life gets Health Canada nod for Liothyronine tablets

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹28,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹28,000 crore

Biocon Pharma receives USFDA approval for Rifaximin Tablets

Biocon Pharma receives USFDA approval for Rifaximin Tablets

Shares of Dhillon Freight Carrier list in MT Group

Shares of Dhillon Freight Carrier list in MT Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon