Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 1.75%

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 1.75% today to trade at Rs 1077.85. The BSE Power index is up 0.51% to quote at 6833.71. The index is up 4.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ABB India Ltd increased 1.6% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd added 1.27% on the day. The BSE Power index went down 15.56 % over last one year compared to the 1.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 16% over last one month compared to 4.46% gain in BSE Power index and 1.43% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11805 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.13 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1849.75 on 09 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 758 on 03 Mar 2025.
