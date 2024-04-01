Indices may open in positive zone

GIFT Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the GIFT Nifty indicates that the Nifty could rise 25 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Monday as US inflation figures reaffirmed bets for the Federal Reserve to ease policy this year and Chinas economic recovery gained momentum. Australian and Hong Kong markets are closed for Easter Monday.

Chinas National Bureau of Statistics data showed that manufacturing activity expanded in March, with the purchasing managers index registering a reading of 50.8, compared to Februarys reading of 49.1.

U.S. markets remained closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday. The core personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.3% in February after climbing in the previous month, marking its biggest back-to-back gain in a year. The measure is up 2.8% from a year earlier.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Friday the central banks preferred gauge of inflation was pretty much in line with our expectations. Powell added that it wouldnt be appropriate to lower rates until officials are sure inflation is in check. Investors are betting the US central bank will make that first cut in June, as per reports.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic stock market closed strong on Thursday, with both the benchmark indices recording solid gains. The Nifty 50 index closed above the 22,300 level. In the barometer index, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 655.04 points or 0.90% to 73,651.35. The Nifty 50 index gained 203.25 points or 0.92% to 22,326.90. The domestic stock market remained shut on Friday, 29 March 2024, on account of Good Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 188.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,691.52 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 March, provisional data showed.

