Indices pare early gains; Nifty slides below 25,700 level

Headline equity indices pared early gains and traded marginally lower in morning trade, weighed down by persistent foreign fund outflows and elevated crude oil prices, which dampened investor sentiment despite steady corporate earnings growth. The Nifty traded below the 25,700 level. Realty shares witnessed selling pressure for the seventh consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 198.72 points or 0.24% to 83,428.97. The Nifty 50 index fell 54.75 points or 0.21% to 25,676.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.08%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,657 shares rose and 1,898 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

Infosys (up 0.41), HDFC AMC (up 1.04), ICICI Prudential AMC (down 0.22), Union Bank of India (down 0.21), Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) (down 0.37), Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers (down 0.27), Aditya Birla Money (down 0.43), Den Networks (up 0.13), HDB Financial Services (down 0.74), Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.99), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (up 1.03), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.29), Plastiblends India (up 2.56), Indosolar (up 2.49) and Waaree Renewable Technologies (down 1.35) will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 1.53% to 844.80. The index dropped 7.91% in the seven consecutive trading sessions.

Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.31%), SignatureGlobal India (down 1.94%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.82%), Lodha Developers (down 1.79%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.53%), Godrej Properties (down 1.28%), DLF (down 1.18%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.79%), Sobha (down 0.69%) and Anant Raj (down 0.36%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Responsive Industries fell 1.73% after the company announced the resignation of Bhavneet Singh Chadha from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company due to personal reasons.

Mini Diamonds India added 1.10% after the company said it has received an order worth Rs 14 crore from Aura Diamond, a Mumbai-based domestic entity, for the supply of lab-grown polished diamonds.

