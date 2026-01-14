Interarch Building share price rises 3.5% on securing ₹130-crore order

Interarch Building Solutions share price today: Interarch Building Solutions share price gained on Wednesday, attempting a recovery from the previous session's 4.5-per cent dip, after the company reported an order win. The stock rose as much as 3.50 per cent to ₹2,145.90 on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) today.

In the previous session, the Interarch Building Solutions shares slumped 4.51 per cent to ₹2,060. The scrip has been struggling since it touched a 52-week high of ₹2,762.60 on November 10, 2025. Interarch Building Solutions has declined 19.50 per cent from its 52-week high.

In the last 12 months, Interarch Building Solutions shares have risen 29.95 per cent, compared to a 10.97 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE As of 10:01 AM, the counter pared most gains to trade 0.92 per cent higher at ₹2,093.0, as against 0.02 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Interarch Building share price rise today?

Interarch Building Solutions share price rose on Wednesday as the company secured an order worth ₹130 crore. The company did not disclose from which domestic entity it received the order, citing confidentiality and commercial consideration.

Interarch Building Solutions also secured a 10 per cent advance payment as per the Letter of Intent (LoI). The company will take 10 months to complete the order, the company said in an exchange filing.

Interarch Building Solutions will design, engineer, manufacture, supply a pre-engineered steel building system, according to the exchange filing.

Meanwhile, earliet this month, Interarch Building Solutions received a ₹46.11-lakh tax demand, including a penalty and interest, from Jaipur's CGST Division, Vaishali Nagar.

Authorities raised the tax demand by showing liability committed or alleged to be committed short-paid due to the issuance of credit notes in 2019-20, the company said in the exchange filing.

Interarch Building Solutions will file an appeal in due course, as no short payment has been made for the year, the company said in the exchange filing.

Authorities raised the tax demand by showing liability committed or alleged to be committed short-paid due to the issuance of credit notes in 2019-20, the company said in the exchange filing.

Interarch Building Solutions will file an appeal in due course, as no short payment has been made for the year, the company said. ALSO READ | Puravankara zooms 11% on posting Q3 business update; pre-sales grew 17% YoY From Uttar Pradesh Tax Authorities, Interarch Building Solutions received demand worth ₹45.78 lakh.

Interarch Building Q2 results

In the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26), Interarch Building Solutions reported that its profit after tax (PAT) grew to ₹32 crore from ₹21 crore a year ago. During the quarter, its revenue rose to ₹491 crore from ₹323 crore Y-o-Y.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to ₹42 crore from ₹25 crore in Q2Fy25.

At the end of the quarter, the order book of Interarch Building Solutions was at ₹1,634 crore.