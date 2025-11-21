Friday, November 21, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndiGo approves capital investment of USD 820 million in IndiGo IFSC (WoS)

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo) has approved a capital investment of USD 820 million (~Rs 7,294 crore) in its wholly owned subsidiary, InterGlobe Aviation Financial Services IFSC (IndiGo IFSC).

The investment will be made through combination of equity shares and 0.01% Non-Cumulative Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (OCRPS), in one or more tranches. The funds raised by IndiGo IFSC shall be primarily deployed towards acquisition of aviation assets, thereby enabling ownership of aircraft. IndiGo has historically maintained a fleet structure predominantly reliant on operating leases. In recent years, the organization has undertaken a strategic development towards a more balanced ownership structure and diversified forms of financing. This move reflects IndiGo's commitment to prudent capital allocation and sustainable value creation for all stakeholders.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

