Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J&K Bank board to mull fundraising proposal on 26 Nov

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&K) said that its board is scheduled to meet on 26 November 2025, to consider raising funds through Tier I or Tier II capital.

The said announcement was made after market hours on 22 November 2025.

J&K Bank offers banking services under the three major divisions as support services, depository services, and third-party services.

The bank reported a 1.91% jump in net profit to Rs 494.11 crore on a 2.04% decline in total income to Rs 3,446.71 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit declined 10.31%, and revenue rose 0.79% in Q2 FY26.

 

The counter declined 1.54% to Rs 105.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

