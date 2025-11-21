Nifty slides below 26,100 level; metal shares slide; VIX spurts 13.28%

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 395.32 points or 0.46% to 85,237.36. The Nifty 50 index lost 120.60 points or 0.46% to 26,071.35.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.88% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.98%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,093 shares rose and 2,432 shares fell. A total of 179 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 13.28% to 13.75.
Shares of Capillary Technologies India were currently trading at Rs 601.70 at 10:09 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 4.28% as compared with the issue price of Rs 577.
The stock listed at Rs 560, reflecting a 2.95% discount to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 606.45 and a low of 560. On the BSE, over 4.41 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index dropped 1.22% to 10,259.55. The index rose 0.02% in the past trading session.
Hindustan Copper (down 2.11%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.97%), Steel Authority of India (down 1.53%), Hindustan Zinc (down 1.47%), Tata Steel (down 1.45%), JSW Steel (down 1.42%), Jindal Steel (down 1.39%), NMDC (down 1.37%), National Aluminium Company (down 1.37%) and Jindal Stainless (down 1.32%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Precision Electronics declined 1.74%. The company has secured an order worth Rs 1.95 crore from a private player in the Aerospace & Defence sector.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) slipped 1.56%. The company announced that it has entered into an agreement with BIBA Fashion to provide its Zaggle Propel platform.
Concord Control Systems rallied 3.26% after the company announced that its board will meet on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares by way of preferential allotment.
