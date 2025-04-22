Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Amines edges higher after launching new product aliphatic amines category

Indo Amines edges higher after launching new product aliphatic amines category

Image

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Indo Amines advanced 3.49% to Rs 140.70 after the company announced the launch of its new product 'Morpholine and Derivatives', which falls under the 'Aliphatic Amines' product category.

The said product would be manufactured at the companys existing unit situated at J5, MIDC, Dhule, Maharashtra, India.

The company will cater the product in both domestic and international markets, including countries in regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Separately, Indo Amines (IAL) said that Crisil Ratings has upgraded its ratings on the bank facilities of the company to 'Crisil A-/Stable/Crisil A2+' from 'Crisil BBB+/Stable/Crisil A2.

Crisil Ratings stated that the upgrade reflects sustained improvement in IALs overall credit risk profile supported by healthy operating performance.

 

Also Read

Donald Trump, US President Trump

Trump bets on baby boom to Make America Great Again with cash, IVF and more

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 200 pts to 79,600; small, midcap gain; realty, PSB higher

PSL

PSL 2025: Multan vs Lahore playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Vadilal

This smallcap stock zooms 105% from March low. Do you own?

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Cong accuses Mahayuti of spending ₹150 cr on cabinet meet; govt cites error

IAL reported revenue of Rs 793 crore during the first nine months of fiscal 2025 as against Rs 690 crore during a similar period of fiscal 2024; and is estimated to have achieved revenue of more than Rs 1000 crore in fiscal 2025.

Better operating efficiency and the groups prudent inventory management have also resulted in improving operating margin. The operating margin increased to 9.62% during the first nine months of fiscal 2025 from 8.98% during the similar period of fiscal 2024 and is expected to sustain above 9.70% over the medium term.

The groups business risk profile has improved, driven by increase in capacity utilisation, healthy orders from customers and product additions. Diversified customer base and geography profile have also supported steady revenue growth.

With operations remaining working capital intensive, debt remains at similar level, resulting in gearing of 0.88 times as on 30 September 2024. However, with high operating profit, interest coverage increased to around 5.4 times for April-December 2024 in fiscal 2025 from 4.3 times during the similar period of fiscal 2024 and is expected at similar level over the medium term.

The ratings continue to reflect the established market position of the company backed by the extensive experience of the promoters in the chemical industry and the groups healthy financial risk profile.

These strengths are partially offset by susceptibility to commodity prices and large working capital requirement.

Indo Amines (IAL) is part of the Indo Amines group. The company manufactures fine and specialty chemicals used in several industries, including pharmaceutical, agrochemical, fertiliser, petrochemical, pesticide and perfumery. The company has five manufacturing units in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Parshva Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Parshva Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Benchmarks trade with limited gains; consumer durable shares jump

Benchmarks trade with limited gains; consumer durable shares jump

Ebix Travels named Official Travel Partner for WAVES Bazaar 2025

Ebix Travels named Official Travel Partner for WAVES Bazaar 2025

Faalcon Concepts wins work order of Rs 2.10 cr

Faalcon Concepts wins work order of Rs 2.10 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025TS Inter ResultLSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon