PSL 2025: Multan vs Lahore playing 11, live toss, streaming details

PSL 2025: Multan vs Lahore playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Multan Sultans (MUL) are gearing up to face Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in Match 7 of the ongoing PSL 2024, scheduled to be held at the Multan International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, February 21. The Sultans kicked off their campaign on a high note with a dominant 55-run win over Karachi Kings. Meanwhile, the Qalandars are still searching for their first win, having lost both of their matches so far.
 
Interestingly, this fixture serves as a rematch of the thrilling 2023 PSL final, where Lahore edged past Multan by just one run to lift the trophy. With both sides boasting star-studded line-ups, this upcoming clash promises to be an exciting encounter.
 
 
PSL 2025: Multan Sultan vs Lahore Qalandars playing 11 (probables)
 
Multan Sultan playing 11 (probables): Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Khushdil Shah, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani 
 
Lahore Qalandars playing 11 (probables): Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan, Sikandar Raza, Carlos Brathwaite, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Fayyaz, Haris Rauf

Multan Sultan vs Lahore Qalandars head-to-head in Pakistan Super League 
Total matches played: 17
Multan Sultan won: 8
Lahore Qalandars won: 9
 
Squads of both teams
 
Lahore Qalandars squad: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sikandar Raza, Sam Billings(w), Shaheen Afridi(c), Rishad Hossain, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, David Wiese, Kusal Perera, Tom Curran, Asif Ali, Salman Mirza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zaman Khan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Azab
 
Multan Sultan squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Shahid Aziz, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat
 
PSL 2025 match on April 22: Multan Sultan vs Lahore Qalandars live toss, telecast and streaming details
 
Which teams will clash on April 22 (Tuesday) in PSL 2025?
 
Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will clash in PSL 2025 on April 22 (Tuesday).
 
What is the venue of the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 match?
Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan will host the PSL 2025 match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars on April 22.
 
When will the live toss for the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars take place?
The live toss for the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match will take place at 8 PM IST (7:30 PM local time) on April 22.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 match?
The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of tomorrow’s Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 match in India?
Fancode app and website will provide the live streaming of the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match in India.
 

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

