Indo Amines standalone net profit rises 39.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 253.10 crore

Net profit of Indo Amines rose 39.18% to Rs 18.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 253.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 242.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.253.10242.3610.359.5028.3320.8524.2817.3318.0812.99