Indo Amines standalone net profit rises 39.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 253.10 croreNet profit of Indo Amines rose 39.18% to Rs 18.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 253.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 242.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales253.10242.36 4 OPM %10.359.50 -PBDT28.3320.85 36 PBT24.2817.33 40 NP18.0812.99 39
