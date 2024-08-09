Multibase India standalone net profit rises 60.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 19.23 croreNet profit of Multibase India rose 60.66% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 19.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.2318.08 6 OPM %18.7210.67 -PBDT5.533.58 54 PBT5.263.27 61 NP3.922.44 61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content