Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit rises 32.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Dreamfolks Services rose 32.23% to Rs 17.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 320.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 266.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.320.80266.327.136.6224.3418.4823.4417.6217.1913.00