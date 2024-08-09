Amines & Plasticizers standalone net profit rises 10.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.39% to Rs 137.08 croreNet profit of Amines & Plasticizers rose 10.57% to Rs 8.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.39% to Rs 137.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 136.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales137.08136.55 0 OPM %10.5910.14 -PBDT12.6111.37 11 PBT11.2610.15 11 NP8.377.57 11
