Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 2.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.46% to Rs 1093.26 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 22.09% to Rs 337.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 276.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.11% to Rs 3557.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3011.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Indo Count Industries declined 2.93% to Rs 91.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.46% to Rs 1093.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 807.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.