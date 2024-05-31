Indo Gulf Industries standalone net profit declines 65.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.19% to Rs 55.10 croreNet profit of Indo Gulf Industries declined 65.56% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.19% to Rs 55.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 77.02% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.38% to Rs 179.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 206.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
