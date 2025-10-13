Monday, October 13, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Thai Securities hits the roof after reporting three-fold jump in Q2 PAT

Indo Thai Securities hits the roof after reporting three-fold jump in Q2 PAT

Image

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Indo Thai Securities locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 395.05 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 218.58% to Rs 14.40 crore on 154.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 23.71 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 19.44 crore in Q2 FY26, marking threefold jump from Rs 5.58 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 3.84% to Rs 4.33 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 4.17 crore in Q2 FY25. Fees and commission expenses was at Rs 0.95 crore (down 18.1% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 1.77 crore (up 3.51% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 0.44 crore (up 57.14% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Indo Thai Securities, the flagship company of the Indo Thai Group, is a growing financial services provider based in Indore. The company caters to corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and retail investors, offers comprehensive broking and clearing services across equity, derivatives, and commodity segments as a member of NSE, BSE, MSEI, MCX, and NCDEX.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea slips as SC defers AGR plea hearing

Vodafone Idea slips as SC defers AGR plea hearing

BLS International Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

BLS International Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

G M Breweries spurts after Q2 PAT soars 61% YoY to Rs 35 cr

G M Breweries spurts after Q2 PAT soars 61% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 98.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 98.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Devrup Trading reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Devrup Trading reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionDurgapur rape case UpdatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon