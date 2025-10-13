Monday, October 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLS International Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

BLS International Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Avantel Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd and Bharat Bijlee Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 October 2025.

Avantel Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd and Bharat Bijlee Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 October 2025.

BLS International Services Ltd lost 9.70% to Rs 304.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd crashed 6.14% to Rs 191.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

KIOCL Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 482.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18531 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

trade talk, US India

Centre says trade team to visit US this week as bilateral talks progress

LIVE news updates: Hamas releases 20 living Israeli hostages in exchange deal

LIVE news updates: Hamas releases 20 living Israeli hostages in exchange deal

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty near 25,200; IT, FMCG drag; Waaree Renewable up 8%

IND vs WI 2nd Test

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 4: Seales-Greaves put up 50-run stand; WI 361/9 at tea

hiring slowdown, FY25, top banks, HDFC Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, attrition rates, recruitment, India banking sector, Talent Acquisition, staffing

Top jobs at PSBs: Pride and prejudice over opening doors to private talentpremium

Kaynes Technology India Ltd dropped 4.85% to Rs 6756.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29370 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd slipped 4.21% to Rs 3180.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1620 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2446 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

G M Breweries spurts after Q2 PAT soars 61% YoY to Rs 35 cr

G M Breweries spurts after Q2 PAT soars 61% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 98.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 98.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Devrup Trading reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Devrup Trading reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jio Financial arm bags tolling services contract for MLFF road projects

Jio Financial arm bags tolling services contract for MLFF road projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionDurgapur rape case UpdatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon