Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Devrup Trading reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Devrup Trading reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales decline 45.45% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Devrup Trading remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 45.45% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.11 -45 OPM %83.3345.45 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.050.05 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

