Devrup Trading reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.45% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Devrup Trading remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 45.45% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.11 -45 OPM %83.3345.45 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.050.05 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content