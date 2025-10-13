Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 98.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 102.24% to Rs 607.86 croreNet profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 98.15% to Rs 33.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 102.24% to Rs 607.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 300.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales607.86300.56 102 OPM %12.0413.40 -PBDT69.7332.75 113 PBT60.6024.79 144 NP33.1716.74 98
