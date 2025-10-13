Monday, October 13, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 98.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 98.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 102.24% to Rs 607.86 crore

Net profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 98.15% to Rs 33.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 102.24% to Rs 607.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 300.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales607.86300.56 102 OPM %12.0413.40 -PBDT69.7332.75 113 PBT60.6024.79 144 NP33.1716.74 98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Devrup Trading reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Devrup Trading reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jio Financial arm bags tolling services contract for MLFF road projects

Jio Financial arm bags tolling services contract for MLFF road projects

Volumes spurt at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Barometers trade with minor losses; oil & gas shares decline

Barometers trade with minor losses; oil & gas shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionDiwali 2025 DateUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon