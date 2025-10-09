Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
G M Breweries spurts after Q2 PAT soars 61% YoY to Rs 35 cr

G M Breweries spurts after Q2 PAT soars 61% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

G M Breweries jumped 9.22% to Rs 835.70 after the company reported a 61% surge in standalone net profit of Rs 34.89 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 21.67 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 21.15% YoY to Rs 180.52 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

On sequentially, the companys standalone net profit jumped 34.91 and 10.84% rise in revenue.

Total expenses increased 18.32% to Rs 674.25 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 569.84 crore in Q2 FY25. Raw material consumed stood at Rs 124.28 crore (up 15.82% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 3.12 crore (up 20.46% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 46.63 crore in Q2 FY26, up 60.95% from Rs 28.97 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

On half-year basis, the company's net profit rose 30.33% to Rs 60.75 crore on 13.92% increase in revenue to Rs 343.38 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

G M Breweries is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages, including country liquor (CL) and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL). The company is the largest manufacturer of country liquor in Maharashtra, holding a significant share of the states market

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

