Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd, Captain Pipes Ltd, Incredible Industries Ltd and DC Infotech & Communication Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 December 2024.

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd, Captain Pipes Ltd, Incredible Industries Ltd and DC Infotech & Communication Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 December 2024.

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd soared 15.32% to Rs 314.95 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4875 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9989 shares in the past one month.

 

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd surged 13.50% to Rs 691.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Captain Pipes Ltd spiked 12.80% to Rs 18.07. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Incredible Industries Ltd jumped 12.61% to Rs 51.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22347 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4590 shares in the past one month.

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd spurt 10.00% to Rs 381.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2912 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2122 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Comrade Appliances gains on bagging Rs 14.88-cr order from Reliance Retail

Goa Carbon temporarily shuts Goa unit

Stock Alert: Ultratech Cement, Bharat Forge, Ceigall India, Transport Corp of India.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ramky Infra gains after bagging Rs 215-cr contract from HMWSSB

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

