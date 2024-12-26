Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 12:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramky Infra gains after bagging Rs 215-cr contract from HMWSSB

Ramky Infra gains after bagging Rs 215-cr contract from HMWSSB

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Ramky Infrastructure advanced 2.79% to Rs 622.40 after the company received a letter of acceptance from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) for maintaining sewage treatment plant (STP).

The contract includes manning, operation, and maintenance of STPs and their associated interception and diversion (I&D) under the jurisdiction of HMWSSB for a period of five years.

The said order is valued at approximately Rs 215.08 crore.

Ramky Infrastructure principally operates in two business segments: construction and development. In the development business, the group constructs roads under built-operate-transfer (BOT) modes, industrial parks, special economic zones, and bus terminals.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 30.6% to Rs 78.19 crore on 9.3% drop in net sales to Rs 527.42 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty trade with small gains; auto shares advance

Sensex, Nifty trade with small gains; auto shares advance

Western Carriers gains on bagging Rs 8-cr order from TATA International

Western Carriers gains on bagging Rs 8-cr order from TATA International

Godfrey Phillips appoints Siddharth Chawla as COO

Godfrey Phillips appoints Siddharth Chawla as COO

Capital India Finance board OKs 1:5 stock split

Capital India Finance board OKs 1:5 stock split

Garware Technical jumps after getting nod from NSE for bonus issue

Garware Technical jumps after getting nod from NSE for bonus issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon