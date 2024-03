Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

We Win has received work order for selection of service provider to set up and operate call centre in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The order placed by Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) is for a period of four years and shall be extendable for two years. The total value of the project is Rs 4.75 crore.