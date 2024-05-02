Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 83.10% to Rs 0.12 crore
Net Loss of Indra Industries reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 83.10% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 81.40% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.120.71 -83 0.452.42 -81 OPM %-683.3338.03 --240.005.79 - PBDT-0.990.41 PL -0.420.29 PL PBT-0.990.24 PL -0.60-0.38 -58 NP-0.22-0.49 55 0.17-0.98 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 9.05% in the December 2023 quarter

B&amp;B Triplewall Containers consolidated net profit declines 17.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Aadi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ortin Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

India Gelatine &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit declines 46.08% in the March 2024 quarter

DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit rises 118.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 77.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit declines 36.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 53.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGodrej Group SplitGold-Silver Price TodayMaharashtra Day 2024IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon