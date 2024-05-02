Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit rises 118.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 175.47% to Rs 14.71 crore
Net profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers rose 118.09% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 175.47% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.85% to Rs 9.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 64.73% to Rs 48.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.715.34 175 48.2529.29 65 OPM %25.8338.01 -33.2835.64 - PBDT2.851.75 63 13.739.82 40 PBT2.461.20 105 11.698.70 34 NP2.050.94 118 9.056.38 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

PB Fintech's subsidiary gets approval from IRDAI to act as 'composite insurance broker'

Max Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 39.76% in the December 2023 quarter

PB Fintech jumps as unit gets IRDAI nod to sell reinsurance products

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Karnataka Bank concludes Rs 600 cr QIP of equity shares

Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 77.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit declines 36.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 53.69% in the March 2024 quarter

DE Nora India standalone net profit declines 54.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 733.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGodrej Group SplitGold-Silver Price TodayMaharashtra Day 2024IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon