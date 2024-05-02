Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 53.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.99% to Rs 105.43 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 113.10% to Rs 91.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.62% to Rs 396.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 280.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 53.69% to Rs 25.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.99% to Rs 105.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.105.4394.99396.88280.2429.7422.3028.5518.9434.7722.55125.9360.5634.1121.92123.3358.1625.0216.2891.8943.12