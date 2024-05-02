Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 77.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 87.81% to Rs 208.13 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 49.05% to Rs 144.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.80% to Rs 614.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 439.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services rose 77.29% to Rs 50.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 87.81% to Rs 208.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.208.13110.82614.13439.2938.7929.8237.1333.5873.9036.46220.95147.7866.3828.93191.97118.9450.5828.53144.8597.18