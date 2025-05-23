Indraprastha Medical Corporation announces cessation of director

Indraprastha Medical Corporation announced that Dr. Menaka Guruswamy (DIN 08742679) has completed her tenure viz. first term of five (5) consecutive years on 22 May 2025, as Independent Director on the Board of Directors of the Company.
Owing to her professional commitments & law practice as a Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, she has opted not to renew her second term as an Independent Director on the Board of Directors of the Company. Consequently, she cease to be the Independent Director of the Company
