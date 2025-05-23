Friday, May 23, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty climbs above 24,750 mark; IT shares jump

Nifty climbs above 24,750 mark; IT shares jump

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity indices traded with significant gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,750 mark. The market displayed resilience despite concerns over rising interest rates in the U.S. and the widening federal deficit. Traders are expected to closely monitor bond market movements and global economic developments.

IT shares jumped after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 516.63 points or 0.64% to 81,467.04. The Nifty 50 index advanced 162.60 points or 0.66% to 24,771.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.15%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,942 shares rose and 1,501 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

Also Read

Concor

Concor shares drop 4% as Q4 profit, revenue slip; earnings breakdown here

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT stocks lift Sensex 700 pts, Nifty above 24,850; Infy, Tech M gain 2%

Bharat Electronics

Sensex rejig: Bharat Electronics shares at record high; UBS upgrades to Buy

Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP

Kharge-Rahul turned Congress into laughing stock: UP Deputy CM Maurya

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI Clerk Mains results 2025 to be out soon at sbi.co.in. Steps to check

JSW Steel (up 0.99%), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) (up 0.33%), Afcons Infrastructure (down1.16%), AIA Engineering (down 0.93%), Anupam Rasayan India (up 1.32%), Apollo Micro Systems (down 3.02%), Ashoka Buildcon (up 0.05%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.50%), Azad Engineering (down 0.12%), Balkrishna Industries (up 0.56%), BEML (up 0.29%), Cello World (up 0.41%), Devyani International (down 0.50%), Dreamfolks Services (up 7.47%) will announce their results later today.

Buzzing index:

The Nifty IT index jumped 1.87% to 37,743.75. The index fell 1.31% in the past trading session.

Persistent Systems (up 2.56%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.37%), Coforge (up 2.2%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 2.15%), Infosys (up 2.15%), HCL Technologies (up 1.83%), Mphasis (up 1.73%), Wipro (up 1.61%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.24%) and LTIMindtree (up 1.1%) surged.

Stock in Spotlight:

Grasim Industries added 1.09% after the companys consolidated net profit increased 9.2% to Rs 1,545.99 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,369.82 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.3% YoY to Rs 44,267.26 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Metro Brands jumped 8.23%. The company reported 38.9% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 94.75 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 155.17 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 10.3% YoY to Rs 642.77 crore in Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Morepen Laboratories approves availing of working capital loan of Rs 50 cr

Board of Morepen Laboratories approves availing of working capital loan of Rs 50 cr

Power Mech Projects spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 54% YoY to Rs 130 cr

Power Mech Projects spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 54% YoY to Rs 130 cr

Metro Brands records nearly 39% YoY decline in Q4 PAT; EBITDA rises to Rs 199 crore

Metro Brands records nearly 39% YoY decline in Q4 PAT; EBITDA rises to Rs 199 crore

HFCL reports dismal Q4 outcome

HFCL reports dismal Q4 outcome

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon