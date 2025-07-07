Monday, July 07, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indusind Bank's total deposits drop 0.3% YoY to Rs 3.97 lakh crore in Q1

Indusind Bank's total deposits drop 0.3% YoY to Rs 3.97 lakh crore in Q1

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Indusind Bank's total deposits fell 0.3% to Rs 3,97,233 crore as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 3,98,513 crore as on 30th June 2024.

Net advances declined 3.9% to Rs 3,34,477 crore as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 3,47,898 crore as on 30th June 2024. The net advances for corporate banking declined by 14.4% YoY while consumer businesses increased by 4.8% YoY as on 30th June 2025.

CASA Ratio stood at 31.49% as on 30th June 2025 as against 36.67% as on 30th June 2024.

Indusind Bank offers a wide range of products and services for individuals and corporates, including microfinance, personal loans, personal and commercial vehicle loans, credit cards and SME loans.

 

The bank reported a standalone net loss of Rs 2,235.99 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 2,346.84 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Total income declined 22.83% year on year to Rs 11,342.65 crore in Q4 March 2025.

The scrip rose 0.27% to Rs 858.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

