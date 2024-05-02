Sales decline 10.77% to Rs 0.58 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 10.60% to Rs 49.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 6.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company declined 10.22% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.77% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.580.656.057.2655.1730.7786.7885.4012.1512.3350.2345.6512.1512.3350.2345.6512.1213.5049.4644.72