Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 02:36 PM IST
Industrials shares fall

Industrials shares fall

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Industrials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Industrials index falling 88.11 points or 0.66% at 13163.86 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Praj Industries Ltd (down 7.13%), Beekay Steel Industries Ltd (down 5.47%),Rajoo Engineers Ltd (down 4.99%),Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (down 4.99%),Gensol Engineering Ltd (down 4.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were K&R Rail Engineering Ltd (down 4.97%), Transrail Lighting Ltd (down 4.75%), NIBE Ltd (down 4.67%), Rishabh Instruments Ltd (down 4.47%), and Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd (down 4.44%).

On the other hand, R R Kabel Ltd (up 7.83%), Greaves Cotton Ltd (up 6.39%), and Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd (up 5%) moved up.

 

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 464.87 or 0.96% at 47773.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 7.04 points or 0.05% at 14991.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 10.7 points or 0.04% at 24346.65.

The BSE Sensex index was up 42.53 points or 0.05% at 80330.91.

On BSE,1112 shares were trading in green, 2700 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

