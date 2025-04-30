Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 613.2, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.74% in last one year as compared to a 7.43% rally in NIFTY and a 19.54% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 613.2, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 24331.9. The Sensex is at 80312.65, up 0.03%.Shriram Finance Ltd has lost around 3.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26193.85, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 85.84 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 617, flat on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd jumped 18.74% in last one year as compared to a 7.43% rally in NIFTY and a 19.54% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 13.48 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade flat amid volatility; pharma shares rally; VIX gains 1.98%

Barometers trade flat amid volatility; pharma shares rally; VIX gains 1.98%

Nifty trades above 24,300 level; European mrkt opens higher

Nifty trades above 24,300 level; European mrkt opens higher

Alembic Pharma gains after receiving EIR from USFDA for Panelav facility

Alembic Pharma gains after receiving EIR from USFDA for Panelav facility

Tube Investments of India Ltd spurts 3.74%, up for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd spurts 3.74%, up for third straight session

Varun Beverages Q1 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 726 cr

Varun Beverages Q1 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 726 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Pakistan Military ComparisonAlok JoshiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon