Industrials shares gain

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Industrials index rising 133.84 points or 0.83% at 16281.07 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd (up 14.19%), BEML Ltd (up 13.53%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 7.34%),Cochin Shipyard Ltd (up 6.55%),Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd (up 5.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Swan Energy Ltd (up 5%), Ram Ratna Wires Ltd (up 4.83%), Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd (up 4.81%), Ircon International Ltd (up 4.79%), and Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd (up 4.65%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (down 4.97%), Gallantt Ispat Ltd. (down 2.84%), and SEPC Ltd (down 2.74%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 195.75 or 0.36% at 53970.88.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 26.59 points or 0.17% at 16130.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 82.15 points or 0.34% at 24220.

The BSE Sensex index was down 411.38 points or 0.51% at 79638.29.

On BSE,1802 shares were trading in green, 1327 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

