HDFC Bank Ltd Slides 3.09%

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
HDFC Bank Ltd has added 7.86% over last one month compared to 8.66% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 7.26% rise in the SENSEX
HDFC Bank Ltd fell 3.09% today to trade at Rs 1673.3. The BSE Financial Services index is down 0.66% to quote at 11530.92. The index is up 8.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, RBL Bank Ltd decreased 2.85% and Bandhan Bank Ltd lost 1.85% on the day. The BSE Financial Services index went up 19.7 % over last one year compared to the 21.27% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
HDFC Bank Ltd has added 7.86% over last one month compared to 8.66% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 7.26% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 97131 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.51 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1791.9 on 03 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1363.45 on 14 Feb 2024.
First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

