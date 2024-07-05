Business Standard
Angel One client base increases to 24.72 million in June

Image

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Average client funding book jumps 11% to 3038 cr on MoM basis
Angel One's client base increased to 24.72 million in month of June 2024, compared to 23.83 million in May 2024 and 15.06 million in June 2023.
Average client funding book stood at Rs 3038 crore in June 2024, recording a MoM growth of 10.9% and YoY growth of 172.1%.
No. of orders stood at 16.80 crore in June 2024, recording a MoM growth of 5.9% and YoY growth of 87.3%.
Average daily turnover in overall equity segment stood at Rs 45,74,200 crore in June 2024, recording a MoM growth of 4.4% and YoY growth of 90.2%.
Average daily turnover in F&O segment stood at Rs 45,11,200 crore in June 2024, recording a MoM growth of 4.4% and YoY growth of 90.9%.
Average daily turnover in cash segment stood at Rs 10,600 crore in June 2024, recording a MoM growth of 27.8% and YoY growth of 188.4%.
Average daily turnover in commodity segment stood at Rs 52,400 crore in June 2024, recording a MoM growth of 3.6% and YoY growth of 87.3%.
First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

