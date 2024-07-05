Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Spurts 4.37%

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has added 23.71% over last one month compared to 12.28% gain in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 7.26% rise in the SENSEX

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd rose 4.37% today to trade at Rs 437.05. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index is up 0.43% to quote at 678.33. The index is up 12.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, SpiceJet Ltd increased 1.86% and NBCC (India) Ltd added 1.8% on the day. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index went up 109.1 % over last one year compared to the 21.27% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 6.58 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22.32 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 438.1 on 05 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 117.35 on 13 Jul 2023.

