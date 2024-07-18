Industrials stocks edge lower

Industrials stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Industrials index decreasing 250.76 points or 1.55% at 15917.58 at 13:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 5.49%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 5.39%),Vascon Engineers Ltd (down 5.16%),Siemens Ltd (down 5.02%),GE Power India Ltd (down 5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ABB India Ltd (down 4.89%), KEI Industries Ltd (down 4.82%), Apar Industries Ltd (down 4.64%), Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 4.36%), and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 4.24%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (up 6.81%), Roto Pumps Ltd (up 6.28%), and Esab India Ltd (up 6.2%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 474.07 or 0.87% at 53827.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 141.69 points or 0.87% at 16213.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 100.4 points or 0.41% at 24713.4.

The BSE Sensex index was up 376.14 points or 0.47% at 81092.69.

On BSE,1367 shares were trading in green, 2486 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

