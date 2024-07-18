Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Power index decreasing 147.15 points or 1.83% at 7913.45 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 5.49%), Siemens Ltd (down 5.02%),ABB India Ltd (down 4.89%),NHPC Ltd (down 3.27%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Power Ltd (down 1.56%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.48%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.12%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.86%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.81%).

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 474.07 or 0.87% at 53827.82.