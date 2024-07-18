Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hathway Cable &amp; Datacom Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
VIP Clothing Ltd, Intense Technologies Ltd, Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd and PTC India Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 July 2024.
VIP Clothing Ltd, Intense Technologies Ltd, Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd and PTC India Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd tumbled 7.43% to Rs 23.05 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 27.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.57 lakh shares in the past one month.
VIP Clothing Ltd crashed 6.32% to Rs 48.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 83045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.79 lakh shares in the past one month.
Intense Technologies Ltd lost 6.26% to Rs 164. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71839 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23892 shares in the past one month.
Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd plummeted 6.03% to Rs 23.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10272 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18530 shares in the past one month.
PTC India Financial Services Ltd fell 5.78% to Rs 52.03. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.9 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mastek shares drop 4% after margins, profits slide in Q1FY25 results

Special drive against child marriage to be held every 6 months: CM Himanta

Jaishankar inaugurates first overseas Jan Aushadi Kendra in Mauritius

Stock market LIVE: Record highs; Sensex nears 81,500, up 700 pts; Nifty tests 24,800; IT shares lead

Renault's first-half sales rises on strong demand for hybrids in Europe

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon