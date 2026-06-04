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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / InfoBeans Technologies receives ISO 42001:2023 Certification

InfoBeans Technologies receives ISO 42001:2023 Certification

Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
InfoBeans Technologies announced that it has officially received the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification - the world's first international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS).

The certification, issued by Staunchly Management and System Services, recognizes InfoBeans for conforming to globally established standards in AI governance, risk management, responsible development, and lifecycle oversight across its internally developed and third-party AI solutions.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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