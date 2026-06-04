Abbott India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 26020, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.41% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 11.71% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Abbott India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 26020, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 23353.3. The Sensex is at 74101.32, down 0.33%.Abbott India Ltd has gained around 2.83% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24086.6, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2109 shares today, compared to the daily average of 12382 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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