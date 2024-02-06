Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 959.56 points or 2.53% at 38876.04 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 6.17%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 5.14%),Latent View Analytics Ltd (up 5.12%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 5.07%),Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 4.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 4.32%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 3.86%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 3.8%), 3i Infotech Ltd (up 3.49%), and Coforge Ltd (up 3.13%).

On the other hand, Control Print Ltd (down 3.91%), eMudhra Ltd (down 2.52%), and Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 0.13%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 232.59 or 0.32% at 71964.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 64.75 points or 0.3% at 21836.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 515.62 points or 1.13% at 46258.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 111.57 points or 0.84% at 13434.86.

On BSE,2128 shares were trading in green, 959 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

