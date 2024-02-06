GTL Infrastructure Ltd Surges 4.67%

GTL Infrastructure Ltd has added 37.42% over last one month compared to 0.2% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 0.36% drop in the SENSEX

GTL Infrastructure Ltd gained 4.67% today to trade at Rs 2.24. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.93% to quote at 2356.59. The index is up 0.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd increased 1.98% and Sterlite Technologies Ltd added 1.35% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went up 43.28 % over last one year compared to the 18.61% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd has added 37.42% over last one month compared to 0.2% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 0.36% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 46.17 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1068.75 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2.24 on 06 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0.64 on 29 Mar 2023.

