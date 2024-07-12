Business Standard
Oriental Rail hits 5% upper limit after unit secures order worth Rs 432 cr

The uptick in the stock price came after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 4,32,15,97,524 crore from Railway Board, Indian Railways

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Oriental Rail Infra hits upper circuit: Shares of Oriental Rail Infra were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 397.45 per share in intraday deals on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday.

In an exchange filing, Oriental Rail Infra said, “We wish to inform you that Oriental Foundry Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company has secured order worth Rs 4,32,15,97,524 (Four Thirty Two Crores Fifteen Lakhs Ninety Seven Thousand Five Hundred and Twenty Four Only) for manufacture and supply of 1,200 BVCM-C wagons.”

According to the order details, Oriental Rail Infra will be responsible for manufacturing and supplying 1,200 BVCM-C Wagons.

The order needs to be executed by March 31, 2026, the company said in a statement. 

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Mumbai, Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited operates primarily within the manufacturing and trading sectors. 

The company, formerly known as Oriental Veneer Products Limited and rebranded in March 2021, is involved in the production, purchase, and sale of various products including recron, seat and berth materials, compreg boards, silicon foam blocks, shuttering plates, acosonic boards, lavatory doors, phenol resins, hardeners, artificial leather products (rexine), and densified thermal bonded blocks.

TCS, Wipro, Infosys, IT Companies

gold

share market stock market trading

market decline nse bse stock market

Additionally, Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited engages in the trading of timber woods, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, casting tools, slabs, rods, section flats, and other related products. The company also exports its diverse range of products to various markets.

The market capitalisation of Oriental Rail Infra is Rs 2,442.69 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 397.45 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 53.15 per share. 

At 10:27 AM, the shares of Oriental Rail Infra continued to remain locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.08 per cent higher at 79,963.53 levels. 

TCS, HCL

TCS

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

stock market trading

Reliance Jio

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Infrastructure stocks S&P BSE Sensex Indian equities Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian stock market

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
